Pierre’s reverse layup helps SMU survive late Butler rally in 87-85 win

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 23 points and Jaron Pierre Jr.’s reverse layup with four seconds left carried SMU to an 89-87 win over Butler on Saturday.

Finley Bizjack missed a deep 3-point attempt that bounced hard off the back of the rim as time expired.

Miller shot 9 of 13 and distributed 12 assists overcoming seven turnovers. Pierre scored 18 points, B.J. Edwards and Samet Yigitoglu each scored 14 and the Mustangs (4-0) shot 56% (36 of 64) despite a 31% effort (4 of 13) from 3-point range.

Bizjack scored 18 points and Michael Ajayi 14 for Butler (3-1).

Edwards’ layup with 4:45 left gave SMU an 80-70 lead before Butler outscored the Mustangs 15-5 and tied it at 85 on a 3 from Ajayi with 37 seconds to go.

SMU’s game-winning possession was a frenetic one in which Pierre missed a straight-away 3, Edwards collided with a teammate to secure the offensive rebound, then looking for an open teammate found Pierre who beat a Butler defender on the baseline for the up-and-under basket.

