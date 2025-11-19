Pierre scores 17 points, Lelevicius has 16 to lead TCU in 81-45 rout of Kansas City

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored 17 points, Liutauras Lelevicius added 16 to lead TCU to an 81-45…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre scored 17 points, Liutauras Lelevicius added 16 to lead TCU to an 81-45 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night.

TCU (3-2), which led most of the game against then-No. 6 Michigan before losing 67-63 on Friday, shot 40% (27 of 68) from the field and 44% (14 of 32) from long range against Kansas City (1-4). The Horned Frogs also outrebounded the Roos 50-36.

Pierre was 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Lelevicius was 5 of 7 overall and made four 3s. David Punch had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Karmello Branch made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Kansas City, which shot 17% (5 of 29) after the break and 23% (13 of 56) overall.

It was the first meeting between the teams. The Horned Frogs are 9-4 against current members of the Summit League.

Kansas City will look to end a four-game skid on the road against Lindenwood on Monday.

TCU plays No. 10 Florida on Thanksgiving at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego.

