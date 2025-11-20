Pierre and SMU host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-0) Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Arkansas State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-0)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Arkansas State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 23 points in SMU’s 106-60 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Mustangs are 5-0 on their home court. SMU is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves are 2-2 in road games. Arkansas State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

SMU scores 92.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 82.4 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 18.6 points.

Chandler Jackson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. TJ Caldwell is averaging 10.2 points.

