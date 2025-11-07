Pierce leads Presbyterian against East Tennessee State after 27-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts East Tennessee State after Jonah Pierce scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 105-76 victory against the Bluefield College Rams.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Hose averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

East Tennessee State finished 12-7 in SoCon action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.