Philon leads No. 8 Alabama against No. 2 Purdue after 25-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama hosts No. 2 Purdue after Labaron Philon scored 25 points in Alabama’s 103-96 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second-chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.

Purdue went 14-8 in Big Ten action and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Boilermakers averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

