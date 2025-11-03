Phillips posts double-double as Missouri rolls past Howard in opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mark Mitchell added nine points and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mark Mitchell added nine points and six boards as Missouri powered past Howard 88-67 in a season-opener on Monday night.

Phillips was dominant inside, shooting 8 of 9 from the field for the Tigers, who controlled the paint and out-rebounded the Bison 47-28. Missouri shot 55.7% overall and 52.6% from 3-point range, building a 42-26 halftime lead behind balanced scoring and efficient ball movement.

Freshman guard Jayden Stone provided a spark off the bench with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting, while Jevon Porter and Luke Northweather combined for 16 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Robinson II headed the backcourt with eight points, four assists and three steals. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers.

Howard stayed competitive behind Bryce Harris, who scored 27 points and hit four 3s. Alex Cotton added 20 points behind six 3s.

