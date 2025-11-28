Phillips leads Lafayette against Le Moyne after 22-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-5) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Le Moyne after Andrew Phillips scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 74-70 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Leopards have gone 1-1 in home games. Lafayette gives up 79.7 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Dolphins are 0-3 on the road. Le Moyne is fifth in the NEC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 7.8.

Lafayette’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Leopards. Phillips is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Trent Mosquera is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Jackson is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.