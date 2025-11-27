Phillips and Lafayette host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-5) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Le Moyne…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (1-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Le Moyne after Andrew Phillips scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 74-70 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Leopards have gone 1-1 in home games. Lafayette is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins are 0-3 on the road. Le Moyne is fourth in the NEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 4.8.

Lafayette’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Leopards. Phillips is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Trent Mosquera is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. Jackson is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.