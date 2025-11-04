Pettigrew’s late 3-point play helps Valparaiso beat Eastern Illinois 66-63

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Barnes had a double-double and JT Pettigrew converted a three-point play late to help lift…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isaiah Barnes had a double-double and JT Pettigrew converted a three-point play late to help lift Valparaiso over Eastern Illinois 66-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Pettigrew’s layup and ensuing free throw with 11.4 seconds left gave the Beacons a 64-63 lead. The Beacons then forced a turnover and Rakim Chaney sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Barnes scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Pettigrew scored 13 points while going 3 of 6 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Chaney finished with 12 points and five steals.

Preston Turner led the way for the Panthers with 16 points. Zion Fruster added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Terry McMorris had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Barnes put up nine points in the first half for Valparaiso, who led 31-25 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

