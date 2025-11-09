Petticord leads Auburn against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at Auburn Tigers (2-0) Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-2) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays UNC Greensboro after Mya Petticord scored 21 points in Auburn’s 82-41 win over the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

Auburn finished 12-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

UNC Greensboro went 25-7 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 52.4 points per game and shot 37.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

