Peterson scores 21 points in 22 minutes in debut to lead No. 19 Kansas past Green Bay 94-51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 21 points in 22 minutes in his debut to lead No. 19…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 21 points in 22 minutes in his debut to lead No. 19 Kansas past Green Bay 94-51 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

Peterson shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, before sitting most of the second half.

Kansas’ Flory Bidunga led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 sniping from the line. Melvin Council added 10 points for Kansas, which was 33 of 58 from the field (56.9%).

Green Bay was led by Marcus Hall’s 17 points.

The Jayhawks, who led by 21 points at the break, put any thoughts of a Green Bay comeback to rest by scoring the first seven points of the second half. The Jayhawks extended their lead throughout the second half and their final 43-point margin was their largest of the game.

Peterson made an impact early. His first bucket, a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 18:31 mark, put Kansas in front and the Jayhawks never looked back. He also had two steals before the first media timeout. He finished the first half with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Bidunga picked up his second foul with 6:44 left, which earned him a spot on the bench. He finished the half with 16 points. He was 6 for 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Jayhawks were 17 of 29 from the field in the first half, and missed 11 of their 14 3-point attempts. They still led 48-27 at intermission.

Green Bay was led by C.J. O’Hara’s nine points before halftime. The Phoenix hit just 34.6% of their shots.

Up next

Green Bay: At Buffalo on Friday.

Kansas: At No. 25 North Carolina on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.