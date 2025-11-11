Peterson leads No. 25 Kansas against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -25.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Kansas hosts Texas A&M-CC after Darryn Peterson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 87-74 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kansas finished 14-3 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Jayhawks shot 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 13-9 in Southland play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Islanders averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 40.3 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

