Peterson leads No. 19 Kansas against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas hosts Texas A&M-CC after Darryn Peterson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 87-74 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kansas finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Jayhawks gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 4-11 on the road and 20-14 overall last season. The Islanders averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

