Perry leads Cincinnati against Penn State after 31-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Penn State after Mya Perry scored 31 points in Cincinnati’s 88-85 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Penn State finished 10-19 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Lady Lions averaged 17.7 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Cincinnati finished 15-14 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 25.3 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.