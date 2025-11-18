Pernell’s 13 help Texas State down Abilene Christian 63-49

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Dimp Pernell had 13 points in Texas State’s 63-49 win against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Dimp Pernell had 13 points in Texas State’s 63-49 win against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

Pernell shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (4-2). DJ Hall scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Makai Willis added 11 points of his own, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats (3-2) were led by Bradyn Hubbard, who recorded 13 points. Abilene Christian also got six points from Christian Alston and Chilaydrien Newton, who also added four steals.

