Perkins scores 17 as Mercer beats LaGrange 101-62

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Quinton Perkins II scored 17 points as Mercer beat LaGrange 101-62 on Wednesday.

Perkins also contributed three blocks for the Bears (1-1). Armani Mighty scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Baraka Okojie finished with 14 points.

The Panthers were led by Devin Dowell, who posted 11 points. Kani Rashied-Henry added nine points, eight rebounds and six blocks for LaGrange, a Division III program.

