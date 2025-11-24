Perdue leads Arizona against Northern Colorado after 27-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (5-1) at Arizona Wildcats (4-0) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Northern Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-1) at Arizona Wildcats (4-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Northern Colorado after Mickayla Perdue scored 27 points in Arizona’s 87-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Arizona went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Wildcats shot 43.6% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Bears are 1-0 on the road. Northern Colorado is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

