Pepperdine Waves and the Fresno State Bulldogs square off in Palm Desert, California

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and Pepperdine play at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Waves have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Fresno State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Pepperdine’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 78.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 76.7 Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 13.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2%.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 19 points for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 15.3 points.

