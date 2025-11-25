Pepperdine Waves and the Fresno State Bulldogs play in Palm Desert, California

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Fresno…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Fresno State at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Waves have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Javon Cooley leads the Waves with 6.3 boards.

The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Fresno State is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 15.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

