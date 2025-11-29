Pepperdine visits CSU Fullerton after Ward’s 31-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under…

Pepperdine Waves (3-4) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on Pepperdine after Joshua Ward scored 31 points in CSU Fullerton’s 97-93 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Titans are 1-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Cofield averaging 1.4.

The Waves are 0-1 in road games. Pepperdine averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 88.9 points, 12.3 more per game than the 76.6 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 78.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 90.3 CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Titans. Cofield is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4%.

Danilo Dozic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Aaron Clark is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.