Pepperdine plays Utah Valley for non-conference showdown

Pepperdine Waves (2-0) at Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1)

Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Pepperdine square off in non-conference action.

Utah Valley went 19-13 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 61.6 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Pepperdine went 3-13 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Waves averaged 56.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

