Pepperdine hosts SFA after Patrick’s 27-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-2)

Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Pepperdine after Lateef Patrick scored 27 points in SFA’s 80-78 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Waves are 3-1 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Styles Phipps leads the Waves with 6.2 boards.

The Lumberjacks have gone 1-1 away from home. SFA averages 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 87.0 points, 15.8 more per game than the 71.2 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Cooley is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Keon Thompson is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Patrick is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 rebounds.

