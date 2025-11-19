Pepperdine defeats New Orleans 90-79

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Javon Cooley had 23 points in Pepperdine’s 90-79 win over New Orleans on Tuesday night. Cooley…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Javon Cooley had 23 points in Pepperdine’s 90-79 win over New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Cooley also added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-2). Danilo Dozic scored 21 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Styles Phipps finished with 14 points.

Panagiotis Pagonis and Coleton Benson scored 17 points apiece to lead the Privateers (3-2). Benson also had six assists. Jakevion Buckley finished with 15 points, five assists and three steals.

Pepperdine took the lead for good with 14:52 to go in the first half. The score was 45-37 at halftime, with Cooley racking up 11 points.

