Pennsylvania visits Drexel after Baker’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:44 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-0)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Pennsylvania after Amaris Baker scored 27 points in Drexel’s 71-61 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

Drexel finished 12-2 at home last season while going 17-13 overall. The Dragons averaged 59.4 points per game last season, 8.0 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

Pennsylvania went 5-6 on the road and 15-13 overall a season ago. The Quakers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

