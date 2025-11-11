Pennsylvania visits Drexel after Baker’s 27-point outing

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-0) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Pennsylvania after Amaris Baker…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-0)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Pennsylvania after Amaris Baker scored 27 points in Drexel’s 71-61 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

Drexel finished 12-2 at home last season while going 17-13 overall. The Dragons averaged 59.4 points per game last season, 8.0 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

Pennsylvania went 5-6 on the road and 15-13 overall a season ago. The Quakers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

