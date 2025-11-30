Pennsylvania hosts Hofstra following Power’s 29-point game

Hofstra Pride (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Hofstra after TJ Power…

Hofstra Pride (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Hofstra after TJ Power scored 29 points in Pennsylvania’s 73-71 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Quakers are 4-0 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Power leads the Quakers with 8.6 boards.

The Pride are 1-3 on the road. Hofstra has a 2-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pennsylvania averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Quakers. Power is averaging 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 46.0%.

Cruz Davis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

