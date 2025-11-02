Penn State tips off season at home against Bucknell

Bucknell Bison at Penn State Lady Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison at Penn State Lady Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Bucknell for the season opener.

Penn State finished 10-19 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Lions averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

Bucknell finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Bison averaged 60.7 points per game last season, 9.0 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

