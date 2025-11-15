Penn State takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) following McMiller’s 21-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (3-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State…

Penn State Lady Lions (3-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Kiyomi McMiller scored 21 points in Penn State’s 90-62 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

Penn State finished 1-10 on the road and 10-19 overall a season ago. The Lady Lions averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

