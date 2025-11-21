Penn State takes on Princeton in Nassau, Bahamas

Princeton Tigers (3-1) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will…

Princeton Tigers (3-1) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will take on Princeton at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Penn State finished 10-19 overall with a 9-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Lady Lions averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

Princeton went 21-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

