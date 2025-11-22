Penn State squares off against Providence

Providence Friars (3-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -3.5;…

Providence Friars (3-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -3.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Providence in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Nittany Lions are 5-0 in non-conference play. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Friars have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Providence is sixth in the Big East with 16.8 assists per game led by Jason Edwards averaging 4.8.

Penn State makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Providence has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Nittany Lions. Dominick Stewart is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Stefan Vaaks is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 14.8 points. Edwards is averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.