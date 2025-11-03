Penn State opens season at home against Fairfield

Fairfield Stags at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5;…

Fairfield Stags at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Fairfield in the season opener.

Penn State finished 16-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Nittany Lions allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

Fairfield went 12-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Stags allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 46.5% from the field last season.

