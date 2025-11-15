Penn State Nittany Lions face the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions…

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on La Salle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Penn State went 16-15 overall with a 10-1 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 79.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

La Salle finished 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Explorers averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.