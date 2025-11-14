Penn State Nittany Lions and the La Salle Explorers meet

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays La Salle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Penn State went 16-15 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 79.1 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.
La Salle finished 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Explorers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
