Penn State Nittany Lions and the La Salle Explorers meet

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays…

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays La Salle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Penn State went 16-15 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 79.1 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

La Salle finished 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Explorers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.