Penn State hosts Gladden and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (3-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Penn State after Chance Gladden scored 20 points in Boston University’s 75-74 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Terriers are 1-2 in road games. Boston University is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Penn State is shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.3% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Stewart is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging eight points. Kayden Mingo is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.5 points.

Ben Defty is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 13.0 points.

