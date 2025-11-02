Penn State hosts Fairfield to open season

Fairfield Stags at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5;…

Fairfield Stags at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State begins the season at home against Fairfield.

Penn State finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Nittany Lions gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Fairfield went 3-12 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Stags averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

