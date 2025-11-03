Penn State hosts Bucknell to open season

Bucknell Bison at Penn State Lady Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison at Penn State Lady Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Bucknell for the season opener.

Penn State went 10-19 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lady Lions averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

Bucknell finished 12-8 in Patriot play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

