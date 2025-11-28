Pence scores 20 points, grabs 10 boards to lead Illinois State over Furman 72-65

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ty Pence’s 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Illinois State defeat Furman 72-65 on Friday at…

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ty Pence’s 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Illinois State defeat Furman 72-65 on Friday at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Chase Walker scored 14 points and Boden Skunberg had 12 for the Redbirds (6-2).

The Paladins (4-4) were led by Alex Wilkins, who finished with 25 points and five assists. Cooper Bowser and Collin O’Neal each finished with 12 points.

Johnny Kinziger scored seven of his 11 points in the first half and Illinois State went into the break trailing 36-33. Illinois State pulled away on a 13-3 run for a 60-52 lead with 8:31 left in the game. Pence scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

