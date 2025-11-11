Payne scores 22 points, Maryland pulls away early to beat Alcorn State 84-64

Pharrel Payne scored 22 points to lead Maryland to an 84-64 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Pharrel Payne scored 22 points to lead Maryland to an 84-64 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

Payne shot 8 of 10 from the field, made 6 of 8 free-throw attempts and grabbed seven rebounds. Andre Mills added 16 points to go with eight rebounds and made three 3-pointers for Maryland (2-1), which shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor.

Elijah Saunders chipped in with 12 points and Darius Adams scored 10 for the Terrapins.

Jameel Morris scored 22 points for Alcorn State (0-4). Travis Roberts added 14 points and Shane Lancaster scored 10.

Maryland led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Braves cut the deficit to 33-27 at the break. Payne scored 14 first-half points and Morris scored 12 for the Braves.

Payne scored nine points that included a 3-pointer and dunk in the Terrapins’ 15-2 run to open the second half and they cruised from there.

Maryland is 4-0 against the Braves including last season’s 96-58 win.

Maryland plays at Marquette on Saturday. Alcorn State will look for its first win of the season on the road against Howard on Thursday.

