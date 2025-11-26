Payne scores 17 and Boston College uses a big 2nd-half run to beat Harvard 73-60 in 53rd meeting

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Fred Payne scored 17 points, Boden Kapke and Jayden Hastings each had 10, and Boston…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Fred Payne scored 17 points, Boden Kapke and Jayden Hastings each had 10, and Boston College used a big second-half run to beat Harvard 73-60 on Wednesday in the 53rd series meeting.

Payne had 13 points and three 3-pointers in the first half to help BC build a 38-30 lead. Kapke began a 9-0 second-half run that extended to a 22-4 spurt to make it a 68-48 lead with 6:56 left. Harvard was just 2 of 12 from the field during the run.

Payne, Donald Hand Jr. and Caleb Steger each made three of Boston College’s 12 3-pointers.

Steger scored all nine of his points in the second half for Boston College (4-4), which won for the first time since Nov. 18 after back-to-back losses to Davidson and Tulane.

Harvard (4-4) starters Thomas Batties III, Tey Barbour, Robert Hinton and Chandler Pigge all scored in double figures. Barbour had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Batties scored 13. Hinton had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Pigge also scored 12.

Harvard is the only team from the Ivy League that BC will face this season.

