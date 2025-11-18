Payne scores 14 as Boston College defeats Hampton 63-52

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Fred Payne scored a team-high 14 points, Boden Kapke added 10 off the bench, and…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Fred Payne scored a team-high 14 points, Boden Kapke added 10 off the bench, and Boston College took down Hampton, 63-52 on Tuesday night.

Aidan Shaw grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles (3-2), who moved above .500 for the first time this season with the victory. Luka Toews dished out a game-high four assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

Both teams had shooting struggles, with Boston College managing just 39% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc. Hampton was 35% and 17%, respectively.

The Eagles never trailed in the contest, and took the lead for good on Payne’s triple 4:03 into the first half that made it 9-6 and kick-started a 14-3 run. The lead did not slip below 10 for the remainder of the contest.

The Pirates (2-4) were led by Daniel Johnson and Xzavier Long, who each scored 11 points. Johnson and Josh Ogundele each hauled in seven rebounds.

