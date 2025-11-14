Live Radio
Payne leads Maryland against Marquette after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Maryland Terrapins (2-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-1)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Marquette after Pharrel Payne scored 22 points in Maryland’s 84-64 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

Marquette went 23-11 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 13.7 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Maryland went 15-7 in Big Ten action and 5-5 on the road last season. The Terrapins shot 47.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

