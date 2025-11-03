Payne, Adams lead all-new Maryland squad past Coppin State 83-61 in season opener

Pharrel Payne scored 21 points and Darius Adams scored 16 points as Maryland beat Coppin State 83-61 in a season-opening contest for both teams Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pharrel Payne scored 21 points and Darius Adams scored 16 points as Maryland beat Coppin State 83-61 in a season-opening contest for both teams Monday night.

Elijah Saunders scored 14 points, Andre Mills scored 13 and reserve David Coit netted 13 for the Terrapins.

Reserve Khali Horton led Coppin State with 19 points and Tyler Koenig was the lone Coppin State starter in double-figures with 12.

DeMariontay Hall scored the game’s first basket which provided the Eagles their only lead of the game. Over the next seven minutes, Maryland built an 18-6 lead and stayed in control for much of the game.

Maryland led 47-32 at halftime, but a 6-minute stretch without a basket to start the second half allowed Coppin State to get within 50-42 with 16:51 left. Saunders’ layup three minutes later made it 59-49 and the Terps led by double digits for the remainder.

Maryland’s 10 3-pointers (in 29 attempts) ties the Terps’ program record for most 3s in a game.

Of the 16 players on Maryland’s roster, 15 are new including five true freshmen. Junior guard Lukas Sotell is the lone returner from last year’s Sweet Sixteen team on the 2025-26 roster.

Despite being just 31 miles away from each other, the game was just the fourth time Maryland and Coppin State have meet with the Terps holding a 3-1 series lead.

