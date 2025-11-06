Paveletzke puts up 19 in Ohio’s 72-68 victory over Illinois State

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke’s 19 points helped Ohio defeat Illinois State 72-68 on Thursday. Paveletzke added six assists…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke’s 19 points helped Ohio defeat Illinois State 72-68 on Thursday.

Paveletzke added six assists for the Bobcats (1-1). Javan Simmons shot 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. Jalen Breath had 14 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field.

Boden Skunberg finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Redbirds (0-1). Illinois State also got 15 points from Johnny Kinziger. Ty Pence recorded 14 points and seven rebounds.

Paveletzke scored eight points in the first half for Ohio, who went into halftime tied 31-31. Ohio used a 13-0 second-half run to take the lead at 55-49 with 8:51 remaining. Paveletzke scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.