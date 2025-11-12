Pascarelli scores 22 as Colorado State defeats Cal Poly 93-79

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points to lead Colorado State’s 93-79 victory over Cal Poly on…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points to lead Colorado State’s 93-79 victory over Cal Poly on Wednesday.

Pascarelli shot 8 for 17, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Rams (3-0). Carey Booth added 15 points along with 10 rebounds. Jase Butler had 13 points off the bench along with five rebounds, three assists and a couple steals.

The Mustangs (2-2) were led by Hamad Mousa, who finished with 18 points. Peter Bandelj added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Cayden Ward had 12.

Colorado State took the lead with 17:22 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Pascarelli led with 12 points in the first half to put them up 47-37 at the break. Colorado State extended its lead to 61-46 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Augustinas Kiudulas scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

