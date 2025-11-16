Parker scores 22 as UMass knocks off Cent. Conn. St. 84-77

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — K’Jei Parker scored 22 points as UMass beat Cent. Conn. St. 84-77 on Sunday. Parker shot…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — K’Jei Parker scored 22 points as UMass beat Cent. Conn. St. 84-77 on Sunday.

Parker shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen (3-1). Leonardo Bettiol scored 19 points while going 7 of 12 and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds. Marcus Banks shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Darin Smith Jr. finished with 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-2). Cent. Conn. St. also got 15 points and five assists from Jay Rodgers. Nico Ashley had 15 points, two steals and three blocks.

Both teams next play Friday. UMass plays Charleston (SC) and Cent. Conn. St. goes on the road to play Rutgers.

