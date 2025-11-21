Parker scores 17 off the bench, Marist beats Army 76-65

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Parker helped lead Marist past Army on Friday with 17 points off the bench in…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Parker helped lead Marist past Army on Friday with 17 points off the bench in a 76-65 win.

Parker added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (3-2). Elijah Lewis scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the field and added seven rebounds. Jadin Collins shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Black Knights (1-5) were led in scoring by Ryan Curry, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kevin McCarthy added 10 points, and Jaxson Bell had eight points for Army.

Marist entered halftime up 28-22. Justin Menard paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Parker scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Marist to an 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

