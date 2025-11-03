Page, Martinelli lift Northwestern to 70-47 win over Mercyhurst.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Arrinten Page scored 18 points and Nick Martinelli added 17 points to lift Northwestern to a…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Arrinten Page scored 18 points and Nick Martinelli added 17 points to lift Northwestern to a 70-47 rout over Mercyhurst on Monday in a season-opening matchup.

Page also grabbed 12 rebounds and added six assists in his debut for the Wildcats after stops at USC and Cincinnati. He is one of eight newcomers for Northwestern, their most since the 2019-20 season.

K.J. Windham added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting (3-for-5 from 3-point range) off the bench as the only other player in double figures for Northwestern.

The Wildcats took a 36-25 lead into the half, and a 15-4 run to open the second half set the tempo for the rest of the game as they cruised to a comfortable win. They led for all but the first 17 seconds of game time.

Northwestern was a shaky 19-of-52 from the field and just 5-of-19 from 3-point range, but held Mercyhurst to 18-of-60 and 1-of-18 marks. They also out-rebounded the Lakers 49-32.

Jake Lemelman led the Lakers with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Mykolaus Ivanauskas hauled in eight rebounds.

