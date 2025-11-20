Pacific visits Florida Atlantic following Vanterpool’s 30-point performance

Pacific Tigers (3-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5;…

Pacific Tigers (3-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Pacific after Devin Vanterpool scored 30 points in Florida Atlantic’s 92-63 victory against the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

Florida Atlantic finished 18-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls gave up 75.6 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Pacific finished 4-15 in WCC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

