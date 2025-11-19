Pacific visits Florida Atlantic after Vanterpool’s 30-point outing

Pacific Tigers (3-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes…

Pacific Tigers (3-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Pacific after Devin Vanterpool scored 30 points in Florida Atlantic’s 92-63 win over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

Florida Atlantic went 18-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Pacific went 4-15 in WCC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

