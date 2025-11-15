Pacific visits CSU Fullerton following Seaman’s 20-point showing

Pacific Tigers (2-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under…

Pacific Tigers (2-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays Pacific after Landon Seaman scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 93-65 loss to the California Golden Bears.

CSU Fullerton went 6-26 overall with a 4-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Titans averaged 5.3 steals, 1.9 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

Pacific went 9-24 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 30.0% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

