Pacific Tigers face the Milwaukee Panthers on 4-game skid

Milwaukee Panthers (2-5) at Pacific Tigers (1-4)

Stockton, California; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Tigers play Milwaukee.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 at home. Pacific has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 2-2 on the road. Milwaukee is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Pacific averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (39.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2%.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 7.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

